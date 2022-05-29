iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist injured in east end collision

A motorcyclist is being treated for head injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa paramedics say the man driving the motorcycle was treated for head injuries at the scene, and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

