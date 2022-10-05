Motorcyclist injured in northwest Calgary crash
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A man is in hospital after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a fence in Calgary’s northwest on Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m., on 14th Street N.W. between 64th Avenue and North Haven Drive N.W.
The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Officers say the man sustained life-altering injuries in the incident, but that they are not life-threatening.
