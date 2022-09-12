Motorcyclist involved in Beltline hit-and-run sought by police
Calgary police have released an image of a male motorcyclist wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Officials say police were called to the scene of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street S.W. at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 11 for reports that a person had been hit by a motorcycle.
Emergency crews found a woman in her 20s at the scene who was suffering from serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
It is believed that a motorcyclist ran a red light and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Authorities say the male driver left the bike and fled the area on foot before police arrived.
"The driver of the motorcycle is described as a man in his 50s with a medium-to-heavy build and is bald with facial hair," police said in a release.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a leather vest over a black hoodie and jeans.
The motorcycle is a red, 2000 Honda Shadow VT1100cc.
Police request anyone with dash cam video of the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips