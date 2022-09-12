Motorcyclist involved in Beltline hit-and-run sought by police

Calgary police have released an image of a male motorcyclist wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Officials say police were called to the scene of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street S.W. at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 11 for reports that a person had been hit by a motorcycle.

Emergency crews found a woman in her 20s at the scene who was suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

It is believed that a motorcyclist ran a red light and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Authorities say the male driver left the bike and fled the area on foot before police arrived.

"The driver of the motorcycle is described as a man in his 50s with a medium-to-heavy build and is bald with facial hair," police said in a release.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a leather vest over a black hoodie and jeans.

The motorcycle is a red, 2000 Honda Shadow VT1100cc.

Police request anyone with dash cam video of the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips