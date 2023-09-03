iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Gravenhurst


OPP cruiser in this file photo.

Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Gravenhurst on Saturday.

Police say the motorcyclist crashed into a ditch after failing to go around a curve along Southwood Road just after 2 p.m.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash but pronounced the 60-year-old Oshawa rider dead at the scene.

Southwood Road was closed for several hours while police completed their investigation.  

