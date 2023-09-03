Motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Gravenhurst
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Gravenhurst on Saturday.
Police say the motorcyclist crashed into a ditch after failing to go around a curve along Southwood Road just after 2 p.m.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
Police and emergency crews responded to the crash but pronounced the 60-year-old Oshawa rider dead at the scene.
Southwood Road was closed for several hours while police completed their investigation.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.