Motorcyclist killed in Brampton collision

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with the driver of another vehicle in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they received a report of the incident, which took place at Goreway Drive and Auction Lane, just before 4:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver remained on scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

COLLISION:

- Goreway Dr/Auction Ln #Brampton

- Vehicle and Motorcycle involved

- The motorcyclist is an adult male and has been pronounced on scene

- The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene

- Use alternate routes

- C/R at 4:44 p.m.

- PR23-0257208