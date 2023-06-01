iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed in collision in Brampton


A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

Peel police said it occurred at the intersection of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

