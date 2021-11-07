Motorcyclist killed in collision in Caledon

OPP says one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Caledon Sunday evening.

According to Caledon OPP, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on King Street between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle travelling westbound lost control for unknown reasons and the driver was thrown from the bike.

A vehicle travelling eastbound then struck the driver, according to the OPP.

Police say the 31-year-old motorcycle driver from Mississauga was pronounced dead at the scene.

King Street was closed for several hours for the investigation.