Motorcyclist killed in collision near Queen Elizabeth Park; Vancouver police investigating

Police in Vancouver are investigating a collision that killed a motorcyclist near Queen Elizabeth Park early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 27-year-old motorcyclist was going south on Cambie Street near 35th Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. when he "somehow lost control," hit a curb and was thrown off his bike.

Even though a passerby gave first aid until paramedics arrived just moments later, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say they don't believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.

Police say this is the eighth traffic fatality in the city this year.