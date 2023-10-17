Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a single rider, a man in his 20s, on a green sport motorcycle was travelling east on Memorial Drive N.W. around 1:55 p.m. when he rear-ended a stalled semi-truck.

EMS confirmed the driver of the motorcycle died.

The rider of the motorcycle was believed to be stunting alongside a car at the time of the crash, police said. Police believe the stunting began near 10th Street N.W.

The semi-truck had been on the road for some time with its hazard lights on waiting for assistance.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

Memorial Drive was closed in both directions at the intersection of Third Street N.W. while police investigated. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and choose alternate routes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Tyson Fedor