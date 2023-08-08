Motorcyclist killed in crash after refusing to stop for peace officer: police

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in eastern Alberta.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Kitscoty RCMP say they were asked to be on the lookout for a motorcycle driver who refused to stop for a peace officer near Lloydminster.

Around 1:15 p.m., police received a call about a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20.

Police say the motorcycle matched the description of the one involved in the earlier incident.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as a 58-year-old man from the County of Vermilion River, Alta., died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

They did not say why the peace officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist initially.