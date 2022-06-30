iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Ottawa

(Source: OPP)

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Alexandria, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of McCormick Road and MacPhee Road in North Glengarry at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released.

