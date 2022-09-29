Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Alberta

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Lacombe on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 12 west of Lacombe around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a westbound truck on Highway 12 and the eastbound motorcycle collided.

The 68-year-old from Red Deer driving the motorcycle died on scene.

The 30-year-old from Lacombe was not injured.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated.

The highway has since reopened.

Lacombe is about 126 kilometres south of Edmonton.