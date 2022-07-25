Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grande Prairie

A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Grande Prairie on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to 108 Street and 79 Avenue around 12:43 p.m.

According to police, early investigations show the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 108 Street and hit a southbound pickup turning onto 79 Avenue.

The man riding the motorcycle was declared dead on scene and the person in the pickup was not injured.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477.