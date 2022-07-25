Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grande Prairie
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Grande Prairie on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to 108 Street and 79 Avenue around 12:43 p.m.
According to police, early investigations show the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 108 Street and hit a southbound pickup turning onto 79 Avenue.
The man riding the motorcycle was declared dead on scene and the person in the pickup was not injured.
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477.
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary areaHalya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.
-
Highway closures during Papal visit to Lac Ste. Anne on TuesdayAs the Pope visits Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday afternoon, several area roads and highways will be affected by closures.
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage siteThe Pope is scheduled to visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: provinceManitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
-
Producers and province react to federal government’s emissions targetsThis year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
-
Sask. residential school survivors have mixed reactions to Pope's apologyPope Francis' apology was met with mixed reactions from Saskatchewan residential school survivors on Monday.
-
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apologyReaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.