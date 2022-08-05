Motorcyclist killed in crash in Iona, P.E.I.

A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Iona, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 206 around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe the motorcycle struck the car while travelling through the intersection.

Police say the two occupants of the car administered first aid to the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

The 48-year-old man was from Kings County. He was the only person on the motorcycle at the time.

The two people inside the car were not injured.

Traffic was diverted around the area for a short period, but the roads have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.