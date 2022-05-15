iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Westport, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash near Westport.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Perth Road at Centreville Road at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Westport is located 110 km west of Ottawa.

