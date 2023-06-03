Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash west of Kemptville.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Donnelly Drive, west of Dwyer Hill Road, just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a minivan.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the lone rider on the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Ottawa police continue to investigate.
Donnelly Road was closed between Weedmark and Dwyer Hill roads for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.
-
