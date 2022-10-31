iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed in crash west of Ottawa


A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Tatlock Road in Mississippi Mills just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

