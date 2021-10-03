Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Port Sydney
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer that happened Sunday in Port Sydney.
According to Huntsville OPP, the crash happened in the northbound lanes along Highway 11 near South Mary Lake Road.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Etobicoke man, died at the scene of the crash. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville detachment at 705-789-5551.
Police say more information on the investigation into what caused the collision will be released "when it becomes available."
