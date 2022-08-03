iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Saskatchewan

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.

Mounties were called to the intersection of Highway 15 and 125 Street at the east entrance to Dow Chemical around 2:15 a.m.

Emergency crews had already declared the 60-year-old man riding the motorcycle dead.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

No further updates are expected.

