Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 9

Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 (File).

Caledon police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 9 near Highway 50 on Sunday afternoon.

 

According to OPP, a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer collided head-on with a motorcycle.

 

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

 

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and the horses were unharmed. 

 

The road remained closed for several hours but has since reopened.

