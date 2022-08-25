Motorcyclist killed in Highway 9 crash with pickup truck identified
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The victim killed in a collision on Highway 9 in Caledon on Sunday has been identified as a Kitchener woman.
Provincial police confirm that the 36-year-old woman died when the motorcycle she was riding crashed head-on with a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer near Highway 50.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries. The horses in the trailer were unharmed.
There is no word on what caused the deadly collision.
Police closed the area for several hours for the investigation.
They ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.
-
Late start to the season for some farmers in east central Sask.Tom Weir, a retired agronomist, said producers are eager to get their crops into the bin.
-
Sault Steelworkers review Algoma Steel contract offerMembers of the largest Steelworkers Union local at Algoma Steel in the Sault gathered Thursday for a series of information sessions.
-
'She had a knack of knowing how to get the kids interested': Storysack room named after local teacherThe Prince Albert Literacy Network unveiled a new room in honour of a local woman who loved to teach children how to read.
-
-
Seaspan tugboat workers commence strike in B.C.Unionized marine transportation workers for Seaspan have gone on strike, the company and the union confirmed Thursday.
-
'It's 2022': Moosomin woman looks to combat rural anti-abortion billboards with 'Abortion is Healthcare' signsMegan Johnston was travelling en route to a camping trip with a friend, nine hours across the province, when she began counting anti-abortion signs in the rural areas of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.
-
Cinefest Sudbury reveals more details about next month's festivalThe lineup for Sudbury’s international film festival, which begins Sept. 7, has officially been revealed.
-
BCGEU resumes talks with province as other unions line up for dealsContract talks have resumed between the B.C. government and the province's largest public-sector union, as members of other unions line up to demand wage increases and improved benefits.