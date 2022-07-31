Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Toronto's east end

A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Toronto's east end early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the Scarborough Junction area, near Kennedy and Eglinton avenues.

According to Toronto police, a grey 2013 Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Kennedy Road and was making a left turn at Transway Crescent when it collided with a northbound black 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a 39-year-old man, was thrown from their bike as a result and became unconscious, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old male driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene.

Kennedy Road at Transway Crescent was closed as Traffic Services investigated the collision. TTC services were also impacted by the closure.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.