Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on Springbank Drive

Fatal motorcycle crash on Springbank Drive in London, Ont. on July 26, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

London police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the Coves.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a motorcycle rider lost control at the corner of Horton Street and Springbank Drive.

The motorcycle ended up resting next to a utility pole.

Police say an adult male was taken to hospital with life threatening injures, where he died.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.

