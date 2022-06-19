Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Calabogie, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Centennial Lake Road, between Scully Lake Road and Chimo Road, in Greater Madawaska just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The crash happened 120 km west of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say the 45-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
#RenfrewOPP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just after 1:00 p.m. on Centennial Lake Road, Greater Madawaska. Single vehicle involving a motorcycle, 45 year old driver pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation ongoing. ^ec https://t.co/FqMmoY4MBW— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 20, 2022
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goatStaff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this yearAccording to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.
-
395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE programWindsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.