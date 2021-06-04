Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Winchester, Ont.

A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 43 in Winchester just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say the initial investigation shows a southbound SUV entered the northbound lane and struck a motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.