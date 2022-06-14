Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover

Provincial police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash just north of Port Dover.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of St. John's Road East and Cockshutt Road.

OPP said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on St. John's Road East when it collided with an SUV going southbound on Cockshutt Road.

The motorcycle driver, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was ejected from the motorcycle. They were later airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life threatening injuries.

"That person has been downgraded to non-life threatening injuries," OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk said in an update Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Part of Cockshutt Road and St. John's Road East were shut down for more than eight hours while police were on scene investigating.

STAYING SAFE ON THE ROADS

Tuesday's crash was the second fatal motorcycle crash near Port Dover in just over a month.

On May 13, a rider was killed after their motorcycle collided with another vehicle on St. John's Road and Blueline Road, about three kilometres away from the scene of Tuesday's crash.

OPP are reminding all drivers that there are more motorcycles on the road during warm summer months.

"Motorcycle operators don't have the same protection as you," said Cst. Sanchuk. "So when we're dealing with these collisions, we're usually dealing with serious, life threatening injuries, life altering injuries, or death."

Police said all drivers need to be accountable and pay attention to avoid similar tragedies.

"The last thing we want to do as police officers is knock on someone's door saying that their loved one is not coming home to them as a result of a preventable collision," explained Cst. Sanchuk.

-- With reporting by Jeff Pickel

