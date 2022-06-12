Motorcyclist loses control in parking lot, airlifted to hospital: WRPS

A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted to a hospital after reportedly losing control of his vehicle in a private parking lot.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Union Street and Southfield Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control and skidded off the paved area.

A 30-year-old man from Fergus was airlifted to a hospital outside the region with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued a tweet saying part of Union was shut down for an investigation, but stated 20 minutes later that it had been reopened.

Waterloo regional police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.