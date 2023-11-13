Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital following collision with driver in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough.

The crash happened in the L’Amoreaux area, near Finch and Warden avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Paramedics told CP24 that an adult male operating a motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A short time later, Toronto police said that the victim's injuries are now considered life-threatening.

Westbound Finch Avenue was closed at Warden as police investigated, but has since reopened.