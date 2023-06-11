Motorcyclist rushed to Toronto hospital in 'life-altering' condition after collision
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
A motorcyclist has ‘life-altering’ injuries after a collision with the driver of another vehicle in Toronto.
The crash happened on Saturday evening shortly before 7 p.m. in the Don Mills area of North York, near The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East.
Toronto police said that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection was temporarily closed as police investigated.
COLLISION:
The Donway + Lawrence Av East
6:59 p.m.
- motorcycle and vehicle involved
- the driver of the vehicle has remained on the scene
- motorcyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries
- intersection is closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO1330203
^lb
-
