Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after crash in midtown Toronto

A motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in midtown Toronto.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Glebe Road, near Davisville Avenue.

According to police, the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured while a second patient was assessed at the scene, paramedics said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.