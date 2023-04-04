Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after crash in midtown Toronto
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Katherine DeClerq
A motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in midtown Toronto.
The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Glebe Road, near Davisville Avenue.
According to police, the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured while a second patient was assessed at the scene, paramedics said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
