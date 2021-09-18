Motorcyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after crash: EMS

The driver of a motorcycle is in hospital following a crash on Spiller Road near 34 Avenue and Macleod Trail Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30, according to a bystander at the scene. Bystanders tried to help the driver before paramedics arrived.

According to EMS, a man, around 30 years old, was rushed to hospital in serious life-threatening condition.

The police reconstruction unit was at the scene. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.