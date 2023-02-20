Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.

Emergency crews were called to the Kitchener crash around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the entrance of the park on Blackhorne Drive.

Police say the SUV was leaving McLennan Park when it hit the motorcycle heading west.

The 20-year-old Kitchener motorcyclist was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old Kitchener SUV driver was not hurt.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.