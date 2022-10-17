Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 111 Avenue crash traffic: police

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on 111 Avenue Monday morning which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The crash happened sometime before 9 a.m. on westbound 111 Avenue at 103 Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist and another driver were headed west on 111 Avenue when the other vehicle stopped for an eastbound Toyota Camry driver turning left on a green light.

The Suzuki GSX1300R driver hit the rear passenger side of the Toyota.

While their injuries were described as serious, they were expected to survive.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, a motorcycle could be seen lying on the roadway.

Police were redirecting traffic from the area and Edmonton Police Service's Major Collisions Unit had been called in.

Investigators are not considering speed and impairment as factors in the incident.