Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision in west Toronto

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a collision in west Toronto on Tuesday, police say.

It happened in the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road.

Police said a motorcyclist and a vehicle were involved, but did not provide further details surrounding the incident.

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto they received a call at around 5 p.m., and transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

