Motorcyclist seriously injured after highway crash in Waterloo
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A motorcycle rider has suffered serious injuries following a crash on Hwy. 85 in Waterloo.
OPP say witnesses called 911 Saturday morning when they saw a rider and a motorcycle in the ditch of the highwayheading north bound near King Street.
Lanes of traffic were closedfor an investigation, but have since reopened.
Cambridge OPP are investigating the incident. There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.
