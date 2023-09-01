Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Front Street in Orillia

A motorcyclist in Orillia suffered serious injuries in a collision on Front Street Friday afternoon.

Provincial police say the motorcyclist and a vehicle collided near Gill Street around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the motorcyclist's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The intersection remained closed for several hours for the scene to be cleared.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact the OPP.