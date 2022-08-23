Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township

Police closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday afternoon.

Simcoe County Paramedics tell CTV News the motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, is in critical condition following the crash.

He was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers blocked access along the highway at Park Street in Victoria Harbour for roughly two hours for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.

Police say no charges have been laid at this point.