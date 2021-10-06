iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV in Barrie

Police at the scene of a serious motorcycle collision with an SUV on Yonge Street in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021 (Barrie Police Services)

Simcoe County paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Barrie's south end.

Paramedics tell CTV News the motorcycle rider, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries.

Police say she was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The crash happened on Yonge Street near Big Bay Point Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed the area to motorists for the investigation.  It has since reopened.

