Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with truck on DVP
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the Toronto highway south of Don Mills Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a crash.
Toronto Fire said a motorcycle hit the back of a truck that was trying to merge.
The motorcyclist was badly injured as a result, and life-saving efforts are being administered.
The victim is being transported to a trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.
COLLISION:
Don Valley Pkwy North + Prince Edward Viaduct
-motorcycle and a dump truck
-reports of a motorcycle on fire
-citizens assisting motorcyclist with life saving efforts
-N/B DVP lanes all block just north of Bayview/Bloor
-Drivers use caution in the area#GO1547694
^rd
