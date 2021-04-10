Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

A motorcycle driver is being treated for serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Prince of Wales Drive, between Strandherd Drive and Rideau Valley Drive, at 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

Prince of Wales Drive remains closed between Strandherd Drive and Rideau Valley Drive.