Motorcyclist struck and killed by driver making left-turn in Scarborough: police
Toronto police continue to investigate a crash in Scarborough Sunday afternoon that left a motorcyclist dead.
In a news release issued Monday, police said the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East approaching Markham Road at around 1:30 p.m.
At that time, police said, a female driver was travelling westbound before she turned left onto nearby Greencrest Circuit.
The driver collided with the motorcyclist as she was making the turn, according to police.
The motorcyclist, who police said was an adult male, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, police said that no charges have been laid at this point.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driing in the area at the time, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
