Motorcyclist suffers broken arm, leg in Barlow Trail crash

An investigation is underway into a Monday morning crash involving a car and a motorcycle that sent one person to hospital.

The collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 76th Avenue S.E. in the Foothills Industrial Park.

Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered a broken leg and arm in the crash and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

There have been no reports of injury to the driver of the car.

Barlow Trail was closed in both directions between 72nd Avenue and 76th Avenue following the incident but it has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate and say that neither speed nor alcohol are factors in the crash.