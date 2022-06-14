Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in Highway 400 crash
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a guardrail along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte.
Police say the rider crashed and was thrown from his motorcycle at the Highway 11 interchange in the northbound Highway 400 lanes around 7 p.m.
He was airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours for the investigation. It was reopened around 11 p.m. Monday.
Police remind motorists to "take care and stay alert while driving."
The Orillia OPP is asking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
