Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in stable condition, police say

Police say a motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car on Sunday afternoon in Bracebridge is in stable condition.

Bracebridge OPP says the motorcycle rider suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following the crash on Muskoka Road 118 near Penninsula Road.

The three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed Muskoka Road 118 for the investigation into what happened. It has since reopened.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP.