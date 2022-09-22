Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Sandwich Street

Windsor police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the west end.

Officers were called to Sandwich Street at Rosedale at 2:16 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the traffic unit.

Sandwich Street West is closed in both directions between Chewett and Indian Road for the investigation.