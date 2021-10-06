Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Kanata crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an overnight crash in Kanata.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight near Goulbourn Forced Road and Innovation Drive.

Police say officers at the scene found the motorcycle in the ditch. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Goulbourn Forced Road was closed overnight for the investigation but has since reopened.