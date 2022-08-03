iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist survives crash in north Edmonton

A motorcyclist involved in a crash with another car on Yellowhead Trail near 82 Street on Aug. 2, 2022, was seriously hurt but expected to live, police said.

A motorcyclist survived a crash Tuesday evening with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

The collision between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened shortly after 9 p.m. near 82 Street and Yellowhead Trail.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to hospital.

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit is investigating. 

12