Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car

A man driving a Honda 1300 motorcycle was taken to hospital after a VW Golf struck him in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred near 178 Street and 107 Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The Edmonton Police Service says the southbound motorcycle had the green light on 178 Street when a northbound car attempted to turn left-hand turn and hit it at the intersection.

The man was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. The woman driving the car suffered a minor injury and was not taken to hospital, said EPS.

The woman was issued an unsafe turn ticket, police said.