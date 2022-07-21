Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision east of London
CTV News London multi-media journalist
Sean Irvine
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries following a collision on Highway 2, just east of London.
The collision reportedly happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nissouri Road and Highway 2.
Witness says a westbound motorcycle struck the back of a compact sedan.
It is believed the motorcyclist suffered an injury to one of his hands.
Police at the scene say speed may have been a factor in this crash.
