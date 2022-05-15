Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Brantford
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A motorcycle rider has been injured following a single vehicle crash in Brantford.
Around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that their traffic section was in the area of Locks Road and Glenwood Drive for an investigation.
Our traffic section is currently conducting an investigation in the area of Locks Road and Glenwood Drive. Please avoid the area until further notice. Thank you.— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 14, 2022
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be closed until early in the afternoon.
Police say the single motorcycle crash has resulted in one person being taken to a Hamilton Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.